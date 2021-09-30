September 30, 2021
Boxing News

Probellum inks pact with Wasserman

Richard Schaefer’s latest venture Probellum announced a multi-fight, multi-year co-promotional deal with Wasserman Boxing, which acquired Team Sauerland earlier this year. The partnership will see a number of high-profile events take place in Germany, with the first scheduled for December 3, while further dates are also planned for Berlin in February and Cologne in May.

The Wasserman stable includes international stars Chris Eubank Jr, Filip Hrgović, and Mairis Briedis, as well as German domestic talent like Vincent Feigenbutz, Abass Baraou, Denis Radovan, Leon Bunn, Patrick Wojcicki and Sophie Alisch.

Munguia-Rosado venue named

