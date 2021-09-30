September 30, 2021
Munguia-Rosado venue named

The middleweight clash between Jaime Munguia (37-0, 30 KOs) and “King” Gabriel Rosado (26-13-1, 15 KOs) will take place November 13 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, October 6 at 10 a.m. PT and are priced at $250, $150, $100, and $50. California Department of Health guidelines and other protocols relating to admission requirements may be in place for this event, which may include a requirement that all guests show proof of a negative COVID-19 test or full vaccination status.

Probellum inks pact with Wasserman
Fury: I plan to smash Deontay Wilder to bits

