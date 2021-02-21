By Hesiquio Balderas

Oscar Valdez’s outstanding game plan, willingness to win, and his desire to be world champion paid off in a big way. “I finally fulfilled my childhood dream to be WBC world champion. I am very happy right now with this victory, the biggest of my career. I want to thank everyone who doubted me,” said Valdez.

The 130-pound weight class is one of the most talent-filled divisions in boxing. Valdez ahead of the bunch that includes Gervonta Davis, Shakur Stevenson, Jamel Herring, Carl Frampton, Leo Santa Cruz, and JoJo Diaz, but Oscar wants it all.

“I want anybody. I want to fight the best at 130 pounds and I want to unify the titles at this weight class,” stated Valdez. “With the help of my manager Frank Espinoza, my father, and my trainer Eddy Reynoso, the sky is the limit.

“I still can’t believe it. I achieved my goal. I just want to go home and celebrate with my family. That’s all I want. I haven’t seen them in a long time. I’ve been training for almost a year for this fight!”

Two-time manager of the year Frank Espinoza, who is known for bonding with his fighters as family beyond the typical business of the sport, was a very happy man.

“I’m extremely happy with this victory. I feel fortunate to be in this position and to guide Oscar’s career and to help him achieve his dreams. When the team works, the dream works,” stated Espinoza.

* * *

Meanwhile, Miguel Berchelt is healthy and ready to move on with his career. He was released from the hospital after all his tests came out good.