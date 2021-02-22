February 21, 2021
Boxing Results

Brewart tops Weston in controversial fight

In a clash between unbeaten middleweights, Richard “Cool Breeze” Brewart Jr. (9-0, 4 KOs) scored a controversial six round split decision over Nathan “100” Weston (6-1-2, 2 KOs) on Sunday afternoon at the Omega Products International Event Center in Corona, California. Weston dropped Brewart in round one, then seemingly outboxed Brewart the rest of the way. Scores, however, were 58-55, 58-55 for the house fighter Brewart, with Weston prevailing 57-56 on the third card.

Other Results:
Katsuma Akitsugi W6 Arnold Dinong (super bantamweight)
Nelson Oliva TKO2 Uriel Gonzalez (middleweight)

Oscar Valdez wants to unify 130lb titles

