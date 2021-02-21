Newly crowned WBC super featherweight champion Oscar Valdez spoke about his impressive performance in dethroning Miguel Berchelt on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

“There’s nothing better in life than proving people wrong,” said Valdez. “I have a list of people who doubted me. My idols doubted me. Boxing analysts doubted me. They said Berchelt was going to knock me out. I have a message to everybody: Don’t’ let anyone tell you what you can and can’t do.

“I’m so happy right now, I can almost do a backflip like Teofimo Lopez. I want to take this belt home, and I’m happy for that. Any champion out there… I heard Shakur Stevenson wants to fight. Let’s do it. I just want to keep on fighting and give the fans what they want.”

Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum added, “Oscar Valdez proved he is one of the great Mexican champions. An absolute masterpiece in the ring tonight.”