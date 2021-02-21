By Zach Hirsch ringside

Unbeaten hometown welterweigght favorite Harold Calderon (24-0, 17 KOs) defeated upset specialist Jonathan Jose Eniz (25-15-1, 10 KOs) of Argentina by unanimous 10 round decision on Saturday night at the Doubletree Miamimart Hotel, in Miami, Florida. The official scores were 100-90 twice and 98-92. all in favor of Calderon. A solid victory for Calderon over a dangerous opponent on any given night. Eniz’ record can be a bit deceiving. His last four losses were to opponents with a combined record of 85-0. Eniz also has had his share of upsets including a win over former world champion Cesar Cuenca and a main event decision win as the visiting fighter in Europe in 2019.

Unbeaten WBO #4 middleweight Kanat Islam (28-0, 21 KOs) stopped formerly world ranked Jeyson Minda of Ecuador in round six.

Rounding out the card:

Kingdamon Antoine KO2 Daniel Alberto Coronel (super bantam)

Cortez Dunston W4 Joseph Coats (heavyweight)

Dimash Niyazov W Jonatan Hernan Godoy (lightweight)

Raul Chirino W Julio Buitrago (featherweight)

Chauncey Grace W Manuel Lara (lightweight)

Maliek Montgomery TKO 4 Anthony Zender (lightweight)