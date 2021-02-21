February 21, 2021
Boxing Results

Calderon, Islam win in Miami

By Zach Hirsch ringside

Unbeaten hometown welterweigght favorite Harold Calderon (24-0, 17 KOs) defeated upset specialist Jonathan Jose Eniz (25-15-1, 10 KOs) of Argentina by unanimous 10 round decision on Saturday night at the Doubletree Miamimart Hotel, in Miami, Florida. The official scores were 100-90 twice and 98-92. all in favor of Calderon. A solid victory for Calderon over a dangerous opponent on any given night. Eniz’ record can be a bit deceiving. His last four losses were to opponents with a combined record of 85-0. Eniz also has had his share of upsets including a win over former world champion Cesar Cuenca and a main event decision win as the visiting fighter in Europe in 2019.

Unbeaten WBO #4 middleweight Kanat Islam (28-0, 21 KOs) stopped formerly world ranked Jeyson Minda of Ecuador in round six.

Rounding out the card:
Kingdamon Antoine KO2 Daniel Alberto Coronel (super bantam)
Cortez Dunston W4 Joseph Coats (heavyweight)
Dimash Niyazov W Jonatan Hernan Godoy (lightweight)
Raul Chirino W Julio Buitrago (featherweight)
Chauncey Grace W Manuel Lara (lightweight)
Maliek Montgomery TKO 4 Anthony Zender (lightweight)

Valdez celebrates sensational win
Lemos TKOs foe in one in Argentina

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>