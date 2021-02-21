Unbeaten super lightweight Gustavo Daniel Lemos (26-0, 16 KOs) stopped countryman Damian Daniel Fernandez (13-3, 5 KOs) in round 1 of the scheduled for 10 round main event. The event took place at the Argentina Club Talleres, Arroyo Seco, in Santa Fe, Argentina. Lemos came out aggressive from the opening bell throwing both head and body shots. He trapped Fernandez against the ropes and landed a left that stunned him and then an overhand right that sent him into the ropes. He then stumbled badly and was very unsteady on his legs. The referee then rightfully stopped the fight. Lemos retained his International title.