Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy, has issued the following statement in response to World Boxing Organization’s decision to reinstate Franchon Crews-Dezurn as its super middleweight world champion:

“Justice has been served. The WBO has made the correct decision by reinstating ‘The Heavy-Hitting Diva’ as its super middleweight world champion. Although these things take time, it is always great to see justice in action, especially in the sport that I love the most. We hope that others follow suit in recognizing her as the champion, and we look forward to her ring return in the near future.”

Crews-Dezurn lost her WBC and WBO belts by split decision to Alejandra Jimenez in January, however, the result was changed a no decision by the Texas Commission after Jimenez tested positive for a banned substance. The WBC is still investigating the matter.