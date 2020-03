Late Results from Liverpool This was a pretty good under-the-radar fight between cruiserweights Damian Chambers (10-1, 6 KOs) and Jay Farrell (9-1, 5 KOs) from last Saturday at the Olympia in Liverpool, England. Worth a watch. – Oscar: Justice has been served

