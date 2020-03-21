Every week, the World Boxing Council and its President Mauricio Sulaimán holds a weekly “Coffee Tuesday” with the boxing journalists of Mexico City. Starting this week, joining the international measures to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, “Coffee Tuesday” will be held online via Facebook. “Martes de Café” is conducted in Spanish, but Sulaiman is planning to also do an English version for the international community.
Coffee Tuesday is when they get together to conjure up the name of a new belt. Hopefully the current situation slows that process down