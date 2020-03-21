Looks like there is no live boxing anywhere in the world this weekend. 🙁

—–

Some World Boxing Super Series news is expected shortly. We’ve been told that Season 3 is already underway in the planning. Let’s see if it’s an announcement about that. The series has produced some sensational matchups and even produced an undisputed champion.

—–

Some boxers are able to continue to train privately in empty gyms during the shutdown. For those quarantined at home, the WBA has suggestions for exercises you can do anywhere.

—–

Anthony Joshua promoter Eddie Hearn continues to needle Tyson Fury promoter Frank Warren by talking up a possible Joshua-Tyson Fury fight.

—–

When asked by Sky Sports if he’d rather fight Joshua or Fury, Oleksander Usyk said, “I want to fight both.” Good answer.

—–

Don’t let anyone tell you trash talk doesn’t sell. Who doesn’t want to see “Kingry” Garcia versus Gervonta Davis after their ongoing Twitter beef?