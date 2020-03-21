In his his StarSport column, Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren responded to comments by rival promoter Eddie Hearn, who stated that his fighter Dillian Whyte could get the WBC heavyweight title if Tyson Fury has issues with the farmer situation.

“Dillian Whyte’s promoter might be thinking he can nick the WBC heavyweight title for his man. But let me tell you it won’t be happening,” wrote Warren “…I don’t expect UK Anti-Doping to take the matter any further. But what is Hearn’s game coming out with those comments? Is he trying to steal the title for Whyte?

“Why didn’t Hearn get his man a shot at the belt while he was in the No.1 position for so long? Is he now trying to get Whyte an easy shot at the title? That’s what happened for Anthony Joshua who picked up the IBF title by beating Charles Martin instead of having to beat the real best in the division.”