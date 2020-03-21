As boxing fans around the world look for distractions, World Boxing Super Series has decided to launch a special ‘eWBSS Heavyweight Legends’ tournament to provide some much-needed relief and entertainment for fight fans around the world.

The ‘eWBSS Heavyweight Legends’ tournament will be simulated on EA Sports ‘Fight Night Champion’ video game and feature 8 of the most recognizable heavyweights from history, including ‘The Greatest’ Muhammad Ali, and they will compete in the traditional WBSS format to lift the eAli Trophy.

The ‘roster’ announcement will be made this coming Sunday and the draw will take place on the ‘@wbsuperseries’ social channels on Sunday 22nd at 5pm (GMT).

The tournament will begin with the first quarter-final taking place on Monday 23rd March, and there will be a live-streamed fight every night until the final on Sunday 29th March. The entire ‘eWBSS Heavyweight Legends’ tournament will be live-streamed on the World Boxing Super Series Facebook page at 5pm (GMT) every day.