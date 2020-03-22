By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum lashed back at rival promoter Eddie Hearn for speculating that WBC heavyweight Tyson Fury could face a suspension after a farmer made a claim in a British tabloid that he lied to UKAD (the British anti-doping agency) about selling “uncastrated wild boar” meat to Team Fury to explain why Fury and his cousin Hughie Fury both tested positive for nandrolone in 2015. Hearn opined that if Fury were suspended, his fighter WBC interim champion Dillian Whyte should become full WBC champion.

“We have to be cognizant of the participant’s feelings. The people’s feelings,” Arum told IFL. “We can’t start making projections based on ‘what if?’ That’s really harmful. So I would advise my friend Eddie Hearn to button his lip.

“It may be hard for him to keep out of the papers, and to keep out of the television. But he’s got to do it. He can’t keep speculating based on nonsense. That’s nonsensical, and he shouldn’t do it. I’ve read about the allegations. They’re so far-fetched. Why now, when Fury’s won the championship, does this guy open up his mouth? It seems to me to be totally beyond the pale and ridiculous.”