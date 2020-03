While the boxing world is on-hold waiting for the coronaviris pandemic to pass, the WBC is offering an opportunity for boxers, doctors, referees, judges, ring supervisors, trainers, promoters and others to learn more about our sport at the first University of Boxing. Online sessions begin Monday, March 23. You can register here.

🥊 Spanish Version at 1PM ET, 10AM PT

🥊 English Version at 3PM ET, noon PT

wbcuniversity.com