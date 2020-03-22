March 22, 2020
Boxing News

eWBSS quarterfinals set

The World Boxing Super Series fantasy heavyweight quarterfinals are set.

Muhammad Ali vs Evander Holyfield
Lennox Lewis vs Joe Frazier
Mike Tyson vs Eric ‘Butterbean’ Esch
George Foreman vs David Haye

The ‘eWBSS Heavyweight Legends tournament’ will be simulated on EA Sports ‘Fight Night Champion’ and they will compete in the traditional World Boxing Super Series format to lift the eAli trophy. The entire ‘eWBSS Heavyweight Legends’ tournament will be live-streamed on the World Boxing Super Series Facebook page at 5pm (GMT) every day from Monday 23rd March until the final on Sunday 29th March.

Is it possible that Ali will not win the eAli trophy?

WBC University launches Monday

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.

  • To have Butterbean included is an offense to the real legends of boxing that are essential part of the history of this sport.

    Reply
    • >