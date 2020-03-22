The World Boxing Super Series fantasy heavyweight quarterfinals are set.

Muhammad Ali vs Evander Holyfield

Lennox Lewis vs Joe Frazier

Mike Tyson vs Eric ‘Butterbean’ Esch

George Foreman vs David Haye

The ‘eWBSS Heavyweight Legends tournament’ will be simulated on EA Sports ‘Fight Night Champion’ and they will compete in the traditional World Boxing Super Series format to lift the eAli trophy. The entire ‘eWBSS Heavyweight Legends’ tournament will be live-streamed on the World Boxing Super Series Facebook page at 5pm (GMT) every day from Monday 23rd March until the final on Sunday 29th March.

Is it possible that Ali will not win the eAli trophy?