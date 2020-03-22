The World Boxing Super Series fantasy heavyweight quarterfinals are set.
Muhammad Ali vs Evander Holyfield
Lennox Lewis vs Joe Frazier
Mike Tyson vs Eric ‘Butterbean’ Esch
George Foreman vs David Haye
The ‘eWBSS Heavyweight Legends tournament’ will be simulated on EA Sports ‘Fight Night Champion’ and they will compete in the traditional World Boxing Super Series format to lift the eAli trophy. The entire ‘eWBSS Heavyweight Legends’ tournament will be live-streamed on the World Boxing Super Series Facebook page at 5pm (GMT) every day from Monday 23rd March until the final on Sunday 29th March.
Is it possible that Ali will not win the eAli trophy?
Only one of those fights would remotely be a toss up, I think.
To have Butterbean included is an offense to the real legends of boxing that are essential part of the history of this sport.
Oh come on Mikemiguel! It’s just a fun thing they’re doing, stop taking it so seriously.
Frazier-Holyfield would be absolutely amazing