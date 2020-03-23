Fury-Wilder II replay airs tonight Tonight ESPN will air the non-pay-per-view premier of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury’s masterpiece victory over Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder. The four-fight telecast begins at 8PM ET, and will be preceded by a special re-air presentation of Fury and Wilder’s disputed December 2018 draw at 7PM ET. eWBSS quarterfinals set

