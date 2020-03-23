March 23, 2020
2020 Olympics to be cancelled?

Looks like the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be postponed/canceled as a result of the global coronavirus outbreak. International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound unofficially told USA Today that the decision has been made and the Games will not start on July 24 as scheduled. Whether the Games will take place this year or be pushed back to 2021 remains to be determined.

Officially, the International Olympic Committee admits it is exploring scenarios that relate to modifying existing operational plans for the Games and also for changes to the start date of the Games. Stay tuned…

