March 24, 2020
Boxing News

PBC cancels May Schedule

All of the Premier Boxing Champions events scheduled for May will be postponed to adhere to the recommendations for fighting the COVID-19 pandemic made by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

“We will reschedule the postponed events at a later date once it becomes safe to do so,” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions, who handles the promotion for most PBC events. “Now is the time for everyone to do everything they can to stop the spread of the pandemic and take care of your loved ones and your neighbors.”

2020 Olympics to be cancelled?

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
>