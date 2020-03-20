Former multi-division world champion Floyd Mayweather will likely not be fighting in 2020 after the recent deaths of his ex-girlfriend and mother of his children Josie Harris and his uncle and former trainer Roger Mayweather plus all the disruption to the sport due to the coronavirus. According to TMZ, the 43-year-old Floyd was planning on TWO fights this year, but with two family members passing within one week, the last thing on his mind is fighting.