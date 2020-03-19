The New York State Boxing Hall of Fame (NYSBHOF) announced today that its ninth annual induction dinner has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic from April 19th to September 20th at Russo’s On The Bay in Howard Beach, New York. Money already collected for tickets and journal ads may be used for the Sept. 20th event or returned in full upon request at point of purchase.
