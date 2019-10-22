Statement from Golden Boy regarding recent lawsuit: A frivolous lawsuit was filed recently alleging that Oscar De La Hoya sexually assaulted ‘Jane Doe,’ which is completely false. Oscar is a very successful businessman, running one of the country’s leading sports and entertainment companies – thus a prime target. It is worth noting that both recent lawsuits have been filed by the same attorney who is looking to make a name for himself. We vehemently deny these allegations and look forward to vigorously defending Oscar’s good name and reputation.
Another story picking on Oscar? How about the Tyson Fury tampering with gloves to beat up sparring partners there to help him get in shape. Lets see how long this site takes to report on that. We know if it was Wilder you would have heard about this last week. Old media fos
Load of BS about fury, his hands wouldn’t last long if he did that ffs.
Did John Doe witness it?
Oscar needs to learn that every time he turns up to the office wearing only women’s lingerie, it can be interpreted as a form of sexual harassment. Hopefully this lawsuit is a wake up call if nothing else.
I absolutely believe it. Oscar is pure trash!