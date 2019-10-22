October 22, 2019
Boxing News

Lane Brothers ink unbeaten contenders

Newly formed “Lane Brothers Boxing” headed by Terry and Tommy Lane, sons of Hall of Fame referee Mills Lane, have signed exclusive advisor agreements with IBF #1 light heavyweight contender Meng Fanlong (16-0, 10 KOs), and unbeaten heavyweight, Zhang Zhilei (20-0, 16 KOs).

Meng is the IBF mandatory challenger to WBC/IBF champion Artur Beterbiev.  Zhang, a 6’6’’ 260 lb 2008 Olympic silver medalist, is scheduled to fight Sergey Kuzmin (15-1, 11 KOs) on November 30th at the Casino De Monte Carlo, Monte Carlo, Monaco November 30th.  The bout will be streamed on DAZN.

Pintor-Sosa headline Telemundo 2019 finale
Oscar denies Jane Doe allegations

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
>