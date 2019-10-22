Newly formed “Lane Brothers Boxing” headed by Terry and Tommy Lane, sons of Hall of Fame referee Mills Lane, have signed exclusive advisor agreements with IBF #1 light heavyweight contender Meng Fanlong (16-0, 10 KOs), and unbeaten heavyweight, Zhang Zhilei (20-0, 16 KOs).

Meng is the IBF mandatory challenger to WBC/IBF champion Artur Beterbiev. Zhang, a 6’6’’ 260 lb 2008 Olympic silver medalist, is scheduled to fight Sergey Kuzmin (15-1, 11 KOs) on November 30th at the Casino De Monte Carlo, Monte Carlo, Monaco November 30th. The bout will be streamed on DAZN.