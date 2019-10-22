By Boxing Bob Newman

The gala banquet on the opening evening of the 57th WBC convention in Cancun took place inside the Grand Arena of the Grand Oasis Hotel tonight. A packed arena saw more awards and recognition bestowed, as well as musical and dance performances, neatly interlaced with an exquisite dinner.



First up on the boxing “menu” was a recognition of former Cuban fighters who paved the way for generations of Cuban fighters to come. During the golden era, which bridged the “Cold War” political era, such fighters as Kid Gavilan, Ultiminio “Sugar” Ramos, Florentino Fernandez, Jose Napoles and scads of others fought abroad, later never to return home. Several, such as Ramos and Napoles were adopted by Mexico as their own and became national heroes. WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman opined that one day soon, Cuban fighters may be able to fight abroad again, without having to defect from their homeland.

83-year-old Brazilian legend Eder Jofre accepted a WBC belt from the Council, adorned in his national flag. “The Golden Bantam” even brought cheers from the crowd as he shadowboxed with Sulaiman, deflecting all attempts at incoming fire with his still sharp reflexes!

Several WBC recognitions were handed out thereafter.

Don Victor Cota, the WBC’s 84-year-old resident historian was recognized. Cancun’s first ever world champion, Rodolfo “Rudy” Lopez was recognized by his promoter, Pepe Gomez. Juan Francisco Estrada was recognized and awarded by Mexican icon Carlos Zarate.

Legendary promoters Bob Arum and Don King were celebrated for their extraordinary careers. A slide show depicting their illustrious, often overlapping careers was screened as each man watched from the wings. As they were introduced and each walked toward the other at center stage, King cracked a huge smile of recognition and perhaps surprise to see his fellow hall-of-fame promoter approaching him from the opposite direction. Arum for his part, was a bit more reserved. King took to the microphone first, full of bombast and braggadocio, until finally passing the baton to Arum. For his part, Arum was also complimentary, as was King. Each received a special WBC Promoter belt from Terry Norris and Julio Cesar Chavez, who were each promoted by both Arum and King at different times in their careers.

Boxing’s female champions were also recognized as a group for their strength, fierce fighting in the ring as well as grace outside of it.

