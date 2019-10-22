Video: Arum and King meet By Przemek Garczarczyk Hall of Fame boxing promoters Bob Arum and Don King met again at the 57th WBC Convention and spoke about being friends and having true world champions. With special appearances by Terry Norris and Julio Cesar Chavez! – WBC 57th Gala Awards Banquet Fenech attends daughter's wedding

