By Przemek Garczarczyk
Hall of Fame boxing promoters Bob Arum and Don King met again at the 57th WBC Convention and spoke about being friends and having true world champions. With special appearances by Terry Norris and Julio Cesar Chavez!
Arum and King to meet! It’s a tough one to predict. Maybe King has enough left in the tank to get a mid-rounds stoppage but Arum can influence a referee so a surprise stoppage win for Arum (with King on the attack) can happen. On a serious note, these guys are far from perfect but what an impact of the sport they have made.