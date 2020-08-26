Golden Boy Promotions CEO Oscar De La Hoya commented today on the current state of boxing. “If anyone doubted how badly boxing needs Canelo – the sport’s biggest star – back in the ring, look no further than the terrible ratings from boxing on network TV the last few weeks,” stated the Golden Boy via social media.
“It’s a f**king embarrassment that sports-starved fans are flocking to baseball and the UFC, and largely ignoring the greatest sport in the world. I have been working tirelessly day and night with our partners at DAZN to get a Canelo fight done ASAP and get our sport back on track.”
Word to Oscar; Put Canelo in with a legit opponent that will truly test waters and not some cherry-picked-money-maker-tune up fighter with a predictable end. I am done watching Canelo till he fights a legit opponent. It’s no wonder some fans leave boxing when it’s the same-old BS over and over again.
Too true man. I have friends who gave up after the Mayweather/Pacquiao fight and never bothered to return. Among the main issues also is all the belts. Ufc has one champion….done.
Jacobs. GGG 2x, despite the outcomes. Lara(super avoided), Trout(undefeated), Krusher(LH champ ko’ed), Who’s he really got in front of him? Boo Boo?(hasn’t had a high profile win). Charlo?(Avoided BooBoo, also no high profile fight). Charlo will be having his highest profile fight to date and it’s a guy who lost to GGG. BJS?( Canelo was going to fight him Covid ko’ed it). Haters want him to go into a almost impossible situation with Beterbiev. Crazy!
HAHAHAH Oscar is a clown!!! No one cares about Canela anymore. Everyone knows he’s a protected fighter who is taking a page out of the Mayweather playbook and handpicking fights, making guys come up two weights, waiting until fighters are old or they feel they can beat them…. the list goes on. When Canela fights I definitely don’t get excited.