Golden Boy Promotions CEO Oscar De La Hoya commented today on the current state of boxing. “If anyone doubted how badly boxing needs Canelo – the sport’s biggest star – back in the ring, look no further than the terrible ratings from boxing on network TV the last few weeks,” stated the Golden Boy via social media.

“It’s a f**king embarrassment that sports-starved fans are flocking to baseball and the UFC, and largely ignoring the greatest sport in the world. I have been working tirelessly day and night with our partners at DAZN to get a Canelo fight done ASAP and get our sport back on track.”