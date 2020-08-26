Julio César Chávez Jr will be returning on the September 25 card in Tijuana featuring the exhibition between his father, “el Gran Campeón Mexicano” Julio César Chávez against Jorge “Travieso” Arce. Junior was originally slated for an exhibition fight also, but he will now have an official fight against an undefeated boxer who publicly challenged him.
Chávez Jr. (51-4-1, 33 KOs) will face Mario Abel Cázares (12-0, 6 KOs) in a ten-rounder at light heavyweight. Both hail from the city of Culiacán, Sinaloa.
