August 26, 2020
Boxing News

Chavez Jr. set to face unbeaten fighter

Julio César Chávez Jr will be returning on the September 25 card in Tijuana featuring the exhibition between his father, “el Gran Campeón Mexicano” Julio César Chávez against Jorge “Travieso” Arce. Junior was originally slated for an exhibition fight also, but he will now have an official fight against an undefeated boxer who publicly challenged him.

Chávez Jr. (51-4-1, 33 KOs) will face Mario Abel Cázares (12-0, 6 KOs) in a ten-rounder at light heavyweight. Both hail from the city of Culiacán, Sinaloa.

  • Unfortunately, this kid is a prime example of “too much, too fast, too easy” because of his great HOF dad. Maybe he will finally walk the straight line and generate the “blood, sweat and tears” as a professional fighter to proudly uphold his last name in the boxing world.

  • Last I recall, Chavez basically quit on his stool during a fight. Sad, give it up! The gig is on Chavez.

