Weights from Mexico Juan Barajas 168 vs. Jose Resendiz 168

(WBC Latino super middleweight title) Marco Dominguez 147 vs. Salvador Tapia 147

Lester Martinez 168 vs. Abraham Hernandez 170

Jose Arellano 137.8 vs. Flavio Cedar Santos 141.1 Venue: Marinaterra Hotel & Spa, San Carlos, Sonora, Mexico

Promoter: RJJ Boxing

TV: UFC Fight Pass Lara, Vendetti conference call quotes Chavez Jr. set to face unbeaten fighter

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.