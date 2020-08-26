Unbeaten welterweight Lewis “The Croc” Crocker (12-0, 7 KOs) scored a seventh round KO over Louis Greene (12-2, 7 KOs) in a bout for the vacant WBO European title on Wednesday night at Production Park Studios in Wakefield, England. Crocker dropped Greene at the end of round one. Crocker knocked down Greene two more times in round seven to end it. Time was 2:02.

In a British welterweight title eliminator, Liam Taylor (22-1-1, 10 KOs) won a ten round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten Darren Tetley (20-1, 9 KOs). Taylor dropped Tetley with a body shot in round two. Tetley down again from a right hand in round three. In the end, scores were 96-93, 96-93, 95-93.

British and Commonwealth bantamweight champion Lee McGregor (9-0, 7 KOs) moved up to junior featherweight to stop Ryan Walker (11-2, 2 KOs) in the fifth round. McGregor dropped Walker with a right hand at the beginning of round five. Walker beat the count, but the referee quickly waved it off.

Middleweight Fearghus Quinn turned pro with a six-round points nod against Robbie Chapman (6-4, 0 KOs). Score was 60-54.

Unbeaten junior welterweight prospect Gary Cully (11-0, 5 KOs) outpointed Craig Woodruff (10-6, 4 KOs) over eight. Score was 77-75. Cully down in round five.