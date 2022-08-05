Ortiz, McKinson make weight By Jeff Zimmerman Vergil Ortiz Jr 146.6 vs. Michael McKinson 146.8

(WBA welterweight eliminator) Marlen Esparza 109 vs. Eva Guzman 111.8

(WBA, WBC female weight title) Maurice Hooker 150* vs. Blair Cobbs 146

Bektemir Melikuziev 171 vs. Sladan Janjanin 168 Venue: Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas

Promoter: Golden Boy

TV: DAZN Weights from Medellin “Arañita” Ortega returns August 20 Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

