By Jeff Zimmerman
Vergil Ortiz Jr 146.6 vs. Michael McKinson 146.8
(WBA welterweight eliminator)
Marlen Esparza 109 vs. Eva Guzman 111.8
(WBA, WBC female weight title)
Maurice Hooker 150* vs. Blair Cobbs 146
Bektemir Melikuziev 171 vs. Sladan Janjanin 168
Venue: Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas
Promoter: Golden Boy
TV: DAZN
So is Hooker in the sauna as we speak?
I just read that Cobbs just agreed to fight him at 150. Surely a chunk of Hooker’s money helped him make that decision.
Well I cannot judge…I have not made 147 since grade 7…lol!!!!
But at least you never missed weight Pete lol! It does look pretty bad for a former world champion at 140 to miss 147 – probably got an extra pound too, so he could have been 148 and it would have been no problem.
Meanwhile you have a unified world champion at 112 weighing in for her fight at 109 on the same card.
Should be a good card!