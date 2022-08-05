August 5, 2022
Boxing News

Ortiz, McKinson make weight

Ortiz Mckinson Weigh In

By Jeff Zimmerman

Vergil Ortiz Jr 146.6 vs. Michael McKinson 146.8
(WBA welterweight eliminator)

Marlen Esparza 109 vs. Eva Guzman 111.8
(WBA, WBC female weight title)

Maurice Hooker 150* vs. Blair Cobbs 146
Bektemir Melikuziev 171 vs. Sladan Janjanin 168

Venue: Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas
Promoter: Golden Boy
TV: DAZN

Weights from Medellin
“Arañita” Ortega returns August 20

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

    • I just read that Cobbs just agreed to fight him at 150. Surely a chunk of Hooker’s money helped him make that decision.

      Reply

        • But at least you never missed weight Pete lol! It does look pretty bad for a former world champion at 140 to miss 147 – probably got an extra pound too, so he could have been 148 and it would have been no problem.
          Meanwhile you have a unified world champion at 112 weighing in for her fight at 109 on the same card.

          Reply
    • >