By Héctor Villarreal

Photos: Martín Pérez/Producciones Aguablanca

Former WBC Silver Minimum champion, Carlos “Arañita” Ortega (15-6-3, 6 KOs) was announced to fight in the main event of the international card scheduled for August 20th at Majestic Casino in Panama City, Panama, promoted by ex-super champion Chemito Moreno and his wife Rouss Laguna.

“We are looking for the best opponent available from Colombia or Venezuela to face Ortega whose world championship chance fell down”, said Moreno, co-owner and matchmaker of Laguna Premium Boxing Promotions. “Our main goal now is to give Ortega and other high-ranked fighters a chance to keep active, bring talented Young fighters form amateur to the pro level and put inactive prospects back in action”, he added.

Ortega, currently ranked #12 by WBA, did not stop training when his title fight against the Dominican champion Erick “Mini Pacman” Rosa fell down.