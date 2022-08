ESPN+ Weights from Belfast Michael Conlan 127.9 vs. Miguel Marriaga 126.4

Tyrone McKenna 147.4 vs. Chris Jenkins 146.6

Kieran Molloy 151.6 vs. Evgenii Vazem 155.6

Padraig McCrory 167.9 vs. Marco Antonio Periban 165

Kurt Walker 127.6 vs. Marcos Gabriel Martinez 126.2

Paddy Donovan 146.8 vs. Tom Hill 147 Venue: SSE Arena, Belfast, Northern Ireland

Promoter: Top Rank

TV: ESPN+ “Arañita” Ortega returns August 20 DAZN Weights from Sheffield, England Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.