DAZN Weights from Sheffield, England Dalton Smith 139.25 vs. Sam O’maison 139.1

(British super lightweight title) Sandy Ryan 139.25 vs. Erica Farias 138.5

Johnny Fisher 241.5 vs. Michal Reissinger 249.5

Jordan Thompson 198.1 vs. Vasil Ducar 197.4

Campbell Hatton 137.4 vs. Michal Dufek 136.1

Hopey Price 125.25 vs. Alexandra Mejia 124.25

Aqib Fiaz 137.25 vs. Jordan Ellison 137.5

Nico Leivars 123.25 vs. Angel Gabriel Chavez 121.25

Junaid Bostan 155.5 vs. Jose Manuel Lopez Clavero 156.25

Kieron Conway 167.4 vs. Gregory Trenol 166.6 Venue: Utilita Arena, Sheffield, England

Promoter: Matchroom

ESPN+ Weights from Belfast BOXXER inks Jack Catterall

