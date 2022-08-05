Jack Catterall (26-1-0, 13 KOs) has inked a new multi-fight deal with BOXXER. Catterall was controversially denied undisputed super lightweight glory last February when he suffered the only defeat of his career thus far to Josh Taylor. He is now determined to avenge that defeat.

BOXXER CEO Ben Shalom stated “We all want Jack Catterall to have an amazing career off the back of it and get all the opportunities he deserves. Maybe that will be the rematch with Josh Taylor, but whatever happens I think he deserves another world title shot in the very near future.

“I speak to Top Rank and to Josh a fair bit. I know that he wants the fight, but I also know that if there are things getting in the way of a rematch happening, then Jack is not going to hang around.”