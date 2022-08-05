August 5, 2022
Boxing Results

Walsh goes the distance for first time

Not only did the first round KO streak of unbeaten super welterweight “King” Callum Walsh (4-0, 3 KOs) end, but he was forced to go the distance for the first time against Benjamin Whittaker (15-9, 3 KO) on Thursday night at the Quiet Cannon inside the Montebello Country Club in Montebello, California. Walsh dropped Whittaker early in the first round and pretty much won every minute of the fight en route to a six round unanimous decision. Scores were 60-53 3x.

In a clash of undefeated featherweights, Omar Trinidad (9-0-1, 7 KOs) scored a fourth round TKO over Javier Padilla (7-1-1, 5 KOs). Sudden stoppage seemed premature as Padilla still had plenty of fight in him.

Middleweight Cem “The Champ” Kilic (17-1, 11 KOs) had his hands full with aggressive Marco “El Muneco” Delgado, (7-4, 5 KOs), but came away with an eight round unanimous decision. The scores of 80-72, 80-72, 79-73 seemed wide.

Female flyweight Chelsey Anderson (5-0, 2 KOs) outscored Aida “Lady Sparta” Satybaldinova (6-2-1, 2 KOs) to claim the vacant WBC Women’s International belt. Scores were 77-75, 77-75, 78-74.

