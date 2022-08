Weights from Sacramento Courtesy Jim Jenkins, Sacramento Bee Sergio Vega 140 vs. Cmaje Ramseur 144

Dan Hernandez 132 vs. Shamar Canal 133

Angel Chavez 178 vs. Eljeria Portee 178

Amari Jones 159 vs. Michael Lemelle 161

Cain Sandoval 138 vs. Daniel Evangelista Jr. 139 When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5.

Venue: Sacramento DoubleTree Hotel

