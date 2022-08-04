Undefeated welterweights Vergil Ortiz Jr. (18-0, 18 KOs) and Michael “The Problem” McKinson (22-0, 2 KOs) hosted a press conference to discuss their upcoming fight on Saturday at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas that will stream live worldwide, exclusively on DAZN. At the press conference, it was announced that their 12-round combat will also be an eliminator fight for the WBA title in addition for Ortiz’s WBO International title.

Vergil Ortiz Jr: “I am grateful for this fight to be an eliminator, it’s just closer to a world title shot. This is boxing, anything can happen. I have respect for all fighters that step in the ring. We all fight for the same thing, we all fight to give our families a better life. And I respect every fighter for it.”

Michael McKinson: “Knowing that this is now a world title eliminator adds more fuel to the fire. This is just the cherry on top…I believe in myself, in my hard work, in my rise. I have worked myself the hard way and I deserve my opportunity. I have a lot of people supporting me back home and I promise I will make you all proud.”