“Last Chance” Weights from Plant City, Florida ProBox “Last Chance” super lightweight tournament semi-finals

Michael Dutchover 139.6 vs. Antonio “Toño” Moran 139.8



Kendo “Tremendo” Castaneda 139.8 vs. Joseph Fernandez 139.8



Other Bouts:

Jusiyah Shirley,139.8 vs. Eric Womack 140

Daniel “Iceman” Blancas 167 vs. Jolando Taala 171.2

Darelle “Blast” Valsaint 163 vs. Leemont Johnson 168.6

Jaycob Gomez 131.2 vs. Angel Luna 132.4 Venue: ProBox Events Center in Plant City, Florida

Promoter: ProBox

Venue: ProBox Events Center in Plant City, Florida

Promoter: ProBox

TV: ProBox TV

