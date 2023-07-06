WBA #1 welterweight Vergil Ortiz Jr. has pulled out of Saturday’s fight against WBA “regular” welterweight champion Eimantas Stanionis scheduled for Saturday in San Antonio, Texas. Ortiz reportedly fainted and required hospitalization. This is the third time Stanionis-Ortiz has been postponed. Previously, Ortiz pulled out due to a flare-up of rhabdomyolysis and Stanionis pulled out due to emergency appendectomy surgery.
Statement from Golden Boy Promotions: “Nothing is more important than the safety of our fighters, and we of course support Vergil’s decision 100 percent. This unfortunate event does however open the door for one of Golden Boy’s top prospects, Floyd Schofield, to accelerate his profile by headlining in his home state of Texas. We will, as always, put on a high-action card from top to bottom on July 8 and look forward to showcasing all of our fighters both in San Antonio and on DAZN.”
More information on the July 8 event will be announced shortly.
Ortiz should forget about boxing, seems that his body can’t handle boxing training demands. Great talent, but unfortunately he is very frail.
And when did he become so frail, think anything specific might have caused that?
I think Ortiz, if he is to fight on, needs to move up to 154. He may’ve already shortened his career going through all of these things and THEN attempting to squeeze down to 147 cannot be healthy even if he can make it and fight. I wish him all the best but clearly he needs to make some changes and IMMEDIATELY.
Wow that sux I was looking forward to this fight. I feel for Ortiz tho it looks like his condition is really effecting his career. I dont know what these guys do after when they invested all of their life into the sport and they cant anymore due to health reasons.
Boy needs to retire if his heart isn’t in it and his health also.
Difficult to keep promoting fights for Ortiz. It’s too bad cause I really like him but rhabdamyolosis (?) is very serious and difficult to overcome. Even if he moves up to 154 the rigors of training for professional prize fights will be too much. Tough break for such a nice young man. I will not be suprised to see him try one last time at 54 before his promoter cuts him loose.
Eimantas Stanionis should immediately handed the WBA welterweight championship belt. A first title defense should occur within 90 days.