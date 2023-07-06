WBA #1 welterweight Vergil Ortiz Jr. has pulled out of Saturday’s fight against WBA “regular” welterweight champion Eimantas Stanionis scheduled for Saturday in San Antonio, Texas. Ortiz reportedly fainted and required hospitalization. This is the third time Stanionis-Ortiz has been postponed. Previously, Ortiz pulled out due to a flare-up of rhabdomyolysis and Stanionis pulled out due to emergency appendectomy surgery.

Statement from Golden Boy Promotions: “Nothing is more important than the safety of our fighters, and we of course support Vergil’s decision 100 percent. This unfortunate event does however open the door for one of Golden Boy’s top prospects, Floyd Schofield, to accelerate his profile by headlining in his home state of Texas. We will, as always, put on a high-action card from top to bottom on July 8 and look forward to showcasing all of our fighters both in San Antonio and on DAZN.”

More information on the July 8 event will be announced shortly.