British heavyweight rivals Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte will meet in a rematch at The O2 in London on August 12, shown exclusively live on DAZN around the world and on DAZN PPV in the UK and Ireland. Two-time unified heavyweight world champion Joshua (25-3, 22 KOs) and former world title challenger Whyte (29-3, 19 KOs) lock horns again nearly eight years on from their first clash, which Joshua won by seventh-round stoppage to end a thrilling war.

Whyte has a long-running rivalry with Joshua, having defeated him on points as an amateur back in 2009 before Joshua won an Olympic gold medal in 2012.

Anthony Joshua: “I’ve been clear that my plan is to be active this year. August 12 is the date, I’ll be ready to fight. I look forward to dealing with business.”

Dillian Whyte: “I’m looking forward to returning to the London O2 on August 12 and going to war. It’s 1-1 so this is the decider!”