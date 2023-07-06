British heavyweight rivals Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte will meet in a rematch at The O2 in London on August 12, shown exclusively live on DAZN around the world and on DAZN PPV in the UK and Ireland. Two-time unified heavyweight world champion Joshua (25-3, 22 KOs) and former world title challenger Whyte (29-3, 19 KOs) lock horns again nearly eight years on from their first clash, which Joshua won by seventh-round stoppage to end a thrilling war.
Whyte has a long-running rivalry with Joshua, having defeated him on points as an amateur back in 2009 before Joshua won an Olympic gold medal in 2012.
Anthony Joshua: “I’ve been clear that my plan is to be active this year. August 12 is the date, I’ll be ready to fight. I look forward to dealing with business.”
Dillian Whyte: “I’m looking forward to returning to the London O2 on August 12 and going to war. It’s 1-1 so this is the decider!”
That is another garbage for the fans from Eddie Hearn. But brits will swallow that with ease
Dylian White will eat another uppercut and go to sleep just like in the 1st fight with AJ and 1st fight with Povetkin.
I agree, they will promote this one like it will be a great fight. This fight is nothing but a paycheck for White and confidence booster for Joshua.
Joshua could definitely use a confidence booster though.
He’s fought tentatively since Ruiz ko’d him. I get it, i really do, but at some point you either trust your chin and fight to win, or you retire and enjoy your money.
Hard to understand making this fight when there are so many better ones to be made. Joshua should win this though, and the. Whyte should retire.
Crap. Not interesting or necessary. Is this really in demand in the UK ?
Yeah, because we can’t think of any other heavyweight fights we’d rather see.
Dont understand why not Joshua vs Zhang? or Joshua vs Hrgovic?? Dillian Whyte?? Come on!!
Zhang’s fighting Joyce again in September and… I’m assuming Hrgovic is just sitting on his IBF mandatory position. He got the decision over Zhang and Zhang is probably going to end up fighting twice before Hrgovic fights again.
Given what’s going with with heavyweights in 2023…. I got no problem with this fight. It should be fun, I’m expecting AJ to win again and probably easier this time, but through the first half of the year we haven’t gotten much out of the division so I’m at the point where I’ll take what I can get.
I say why not? I think it makes sense for both parties and Hearn was able to make it happen. Hearn does not have the same pull with every heavyweight that he does with these two so I figured this would happen. It is basically a fight between two heavyweight contenders…nothing wrong with that. The only difference between this and say Witherspoon vs Smith 2 is that no real belt is on the line and there is much more money involved because it will sell in the UK. While it is not a super fight I do not see a problem with it. I do think whoever loses should retire unless it is close or controversial.
They were going back and forth and Whyte wasn’t going to sign unless they eliminated the rematch clause and, supposedly, Joshua said get rid of it. If Joshua does lose this fight clearly I would expect him to call it a day. I’m not so sure about Whyte, I think he may hang around as kind of a high level journeyman for the end of his career, but whoever does lose the fight is no longer a threat in the division, in any case, imo.
C’mon naw! Whyte is a burnt out washout boxer that should have retired years ago just like derek chisora!!!!! This kind of fights don’t help joshua at all! He needs people that can test him to see if worthy of a tittle shot!!! What a garbage of a fight! Whyte will run out of gas in 3 rounds, his only advantage is that joshua has a weak chin but, other than that, nothin!
Horrible smh
Whyte showing signs of being punch drunk. Face tilted to the side, slurring his words. He looked like he couldn’t bend his legs in that fight against Jermaine franklin, they were like stilts.
This isn’t a desirable fight but rather an irrelevant one, but fighters need to be active and earn money, that is the main reason of their profession. Hopefully the one get starched hang them on.
Joshua needed another fight at this level with his new trainer. Not exactly a matchup that gets fans excited but will help Joshua for the bigger fights. He should fight Wilder next or who knows? Maybe Fury. Either way Joshua will get knocked out but he has to try and get ready.
Joshua not same fighter mentally as first fight..If whye catches him with left he caught him with in first fight…Big If?Joshua will go down and maybe out..!
ok fight…I GUESS ; but PPV ??