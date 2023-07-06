Current NABF super lightweight beltholder Steve “The Dragon” Claggett (35-7-2, 25 KOs), will defend his title for the first time against Carlos Sanchez Valadez (24-1, 19 KOs) on September 8 at the Théâtre du Casino Lac-Leamy in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada. The card will stream on ESPN+ in the US and Punching Grace in Canada. In his last fight on June 1st, Claggett stopped former WBA world champion Alberto Machado in round three to claim the vacant belt.

Steve Claggett: “I love challenges, and to me, this guy is still undefeated because his only loss was due to a technicality. I want to be the best, and I want to prove it by facing the best! I’m highly motivated to be the main event, and I want to deliver another spectacular performance to my fans. This guy is a very good boxer, but he hasn’t faced the Dragon yet.”