WBO #3 super middleweight Diego Pacheco from Los Angeles and Manuel Gallegos from Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico, faced off at the final press conference for the Matchroom Boxing card taking place on DAZN Friday at the Cintermex Centro de Exposiciones in Monterrey, Mexico.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Gallegos looks just as tall as Pacheco, who is 6′-4″. These have got to be two of the tallest known Supermiddles to ever square off against each other in a sanctioned fight. Maybe some obscure fighters in Turkmenistan or somewhere have been taller, but I can’t recall.