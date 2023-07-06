Undefeated IBF interim welterweight champion Jaron “Boots” Ennis and IBF #2 rated Roiman Villa went face-to-face at Thursday’s final press conference before they fight on Saturday headlining action live on Showtime from the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ.

Jaron Ennis: “A victory over Villa keeps me going toward my goal. A lot of people say that he’s a power-puncher, but we’ll see on Saturday night. I’m coming to make a big statement and get a stoppage. I’m ready for anybody. But right now, we have business to take care of. I’m focused on Roiman Villa and then we’ll worry about what’s next.”

Roiman Villa: “You may think the winner of this fight will be the most prepared or the one with the best technique, but I believe that it’s already decided. I put my faith in that and that’s why I’m so confident. I’m here for a reason and I’m gonna come out on top Saturday…I’m not worried about a prediction. We can say whatever we want up here. I just have to do my talking in the ring on Saturday night.”