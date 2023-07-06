July 6, 2023
Boxing News

Ennis-Villa Final Press Conference

Sho Ennis Villa Pc Westcott 45
Photo: Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME

Undefeated IBF interim welterweight champion Jaron “Boots” Ennis and IBF #2 rated Roiman Villa went face-to-face at Thursday’s final press conference before they fight on Saturday headlining action live on Showtime from the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ.

Jaron Ennis: “A victory over Villa keeps me going toward my goal. A lot of people say that he’s a power-puncher, but we’ll see on Saturday night. I’m coming to make a big statement and get a stoppage. I’m ready for anybody. But right now, we have business to take care of. I’m focused on Roiman Villa and then we’ll worry about what’s next.”

Roiman Villa: “You may think the winner of this fight will be the most prepared or the one with the best technique, but I believe that it’s already decided. I put my faith in that and that’s why I’m so confident. I’m here for a reason and I’m gonna come out on top Saturday…I’m not worried about a prediction. We can say whatever we want up here. I just have to do my talking in the ring on Saturday night.”

Navarrete-Valdez co-feature set
Ortiz Jr pulls out of Stanionis fight AGAIN

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • I unfortunately have never heard of Villa, but I’m really looking forward to see this fight because Ennis is the immediate future of this division.

    Villa sounds confident and I would love to see Ennis get tested to see how he responds to some real adversity in the ring.

    Reply
    • >