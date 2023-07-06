Undefeated lightweight Raymond “Danger” Muratalla (18-0, 15 KOs) makes his third appearance of 2023 in a 10-round clash against unbeaten Diego Torres (17-0, 16 KOs) on August 12 in the co-feature to the junior lightweight title showdown between WBO world champion Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete and former two-division world champion Oscar Valdez at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The opener in the ESPN-televised tripleheader will be U.S. Olympic silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr. in a six-round heavyweight tilt against Willie Jake Jr.

