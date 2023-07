DAZN Weights from Monterrey, Mexico Diego Pacheco 168 vs. Manuel Gallegos 168

Jonathan Rodriguez 115 vs. Israel Gonzalez 115 Venue: Cintermex Centro de Exposiciones. Monterrey, Mexico

Promoter: Matchroom

Schofield-Rhodes Final Press Conference Navarrete-Valdez co-feature set

