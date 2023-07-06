Today, Golden Boy Promotions hosted a press conference to announce the new main event for Saturday at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas and streamed live worldwide on DAZN, now featuring lightweight Floyd “Kid Austin” Schofield (14-0, 11 KOs) against Haskell “Hackman” Rhodes (28-4-1, 13 KOs) in a 10-round fight.

Schofield-Rhodes replaces the original clash between WBA “regular” welterweight champion Eimantas Stanionis and #1 contender Vergil Ortiz, Jr.

Oscar De La Hoya: “The health of the fighter is the most important. We are all in Vergil’s corner, wishing him the very best possible recovery and will wait for him with open arms and ready for when he wishes to come back to the ring. Vergil, with the help of his dad, has the potential to be a world champion.”

Bernard Hopkins: “We lost the main event, of course, we’re not happy about it, you’re not happy about it, but his health is most important. But also what’s important is that the fighters to my right and to my left see that adjustments have to be made. It’s no different than life, no different than in the ring, things happen that you can’t control.”

In the chief supporting role, Joseph “JoJo” Diaz (32-4-1, 15 KOs) will participate in a 10-round lightweight fight against Harbor City, California’s Jerry Perez (14-2-1, 11 KOs). In a women’s unification bout, the WBA, WBC flyweight champion Marlen Esparza (13-1, 1 KOs) will face WBO champion. Opening the broadcast with an eight-round super welterweight fight, Eric Tudor (8-0, 6 KOs) will square off against Reggie Harris, Jr. (7-3, 3 KOs).