Unbeaten prospects will square off in three matchups streamed live on the Showtime Sports YouTube channel and Showtime Boxing Facebook page tomorrow from the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ. The fights will lead into the Showtime telecast topped by Jaron “Boots” Ennis against Roiman Villa.

The live stream will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT and is topped by 2020 Dominican Olympian Euri Cedeño (4-0, 4 KOs) taking on fellow unbeaten William Townsel (5-0, 4 KOs) in an eight-round middleweight affair. The lineup will also see a rematch of unbeaten heavyweights as Steven Torres (5-0-1, 5 KOs) and James Evans ^-0-1, 6 KOs) look to settle the score after their January 2022 split-draw and super welterweights Dwyke Flemmings Jr. (3-0, 3 KOs) and Henry Rivera (2-0, 1 KO) compete in a four-round battle.