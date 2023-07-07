LaManna returns July 22 Former world title challenger Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna (35-5-1, 14 KOs) faces Juan Manuel “El Principito” Witt (33-1-2, 25 KOs) in a ten-rounder on July 22 at Atlantic City’s historic Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. LaManna, also serving as the event’s promoter, will put his WBA Fedelatin middleweight title belt on the line. He is currently trained by Philadelphia-based Derek “Bozy” Ennis, father and trainer of undefeated welterweight star Jaron “Boots” Ennis. Ennis, Villa make weight Showtime Ennis-Villa lead-in stream Like this: Like Loading...

