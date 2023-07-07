WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) will defend his belts against WBA “regular” champ Daniel Dubois (19-1, 18 KOs) on August 26 at the Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw, Poland. K2 Promotions, Usyk’s promoter, won the WBA purse bid and selected Poland, which is adjacent to war-torn Ukraine as the location for the fight. The fight is part of the WBA’s ongoing world title reduction plan, which will result in only one WBA champion in the heavyweight division.
Usyk will school this guy. Dubois is lucky that Lerena let him off the hook in his last fight.
Be nice to see some of Queensbury’s young British prosprects on the undercard. What’s the betting Frank doesn’t take advantage?
Unfortunately Dubois has a defence similar to Joe Joyce (very little) and the fight will not go the distance.Usyk is simply another level,will be too fast, awkward and ring knowledge far superior. Guessing Dubois face will be too swollen and can’t see,maybe a body shot,or simply his corner doing the right thing and save him from further punishment. My view but hey anything can happen in boxing!!