WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) will defend his belts against WBA “regular” champ Daniel Dubois (19-1, 18 KOs) on August 26 at the Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw, Poland. K2 Promotions, Usyk’s promoter, won the WBA purse bid and selected Poland, which is adjacent to war-torn Ukraine as the location for the fight. The fight is part of the WBA’s ongoing world title reduction plan, which will result in only one WBA champion in the heavyweight division.

