Jaron Ennis 145.5 vs. Roiman Villa 146.5
(IBF interim welterweight title)
Yoelvis Gómez 159 vs. Marquis Taylor 158
Edwin De Los Santos 133 vs. Joseph Adorno 135
Euri Cedeno 159 vs. William Townsel 157.5
Steven Torres 239 vs. James Evans 225.5
Dwyke Flemmings Jr. 156.5 vs. Henry Rivera 156.5
Venue: Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ
Promoter: TGB Promotions
TV: Showtime, YouTube/Facebook
Ennis is the future at 147. Unlikely he gets the winner of Crawford/Spence next as they will most likely go to 54 (he could get them there though). Ortiz likely finished at 47 if not altogether. This leaves Ennis alone at 147 as the boss unless Crawford wins and decides to stay since Charlo likely finished at 54. But with Charlo gone, both Spence and Crawford could pickup a title in another weight class
Let’s go Boots!!
Time to take over the division.
Crawford / Spence winners needs to fight this dude!
The Bootleg Crawford is back and looking for K’O…