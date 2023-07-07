Ennis, Villa make weight Jaron Ennis 145.5 vs. Roiman Villa 146.5

(IBF interim welterweight title) Yoelvis Gómez 159 vs. Marquis Taylor 158

Edwin De Los Santos 133 vs. Joseph Adorno 135

Euri Cedeno 159 vs. William Townsel 157.5

Steven Torres 239 vs. James Evans 225.5

Dwyke Flemmings Jr. 156.5 vs. Henry Rivera 156.5 Venue: Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ

Promoter: TGB Promotions

Weights from San Antonio

